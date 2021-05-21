The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning through July 2.
The areas include Hoytville; Portage; Jerry City, south to the unincorporated Village of Rudolph, east to South Dixie Highway; the Bowling Green Road West area from Poe Road west to Potter Road, then south to Euler Road; the Country Manor, Hull Prairie Meadows and Saddlebrook subdivisions; East Gypsy Lane Road; County Home Road, south to U.S. 6; Pargillis Road, Hull Prairie Road, Five Point Road, Fort Meigs Road, Ohio 582, east of Ohio 25 and Route 25 from King Road to Five Point Road; and areas within Washington Township. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants through June 1 in the villages of Weston, Custar and Milton Center.
The maintenance department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants from June 1- 11 in Bloomdale.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained at the Weston village office or Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike. Customers may call 419-354-9090 of 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.