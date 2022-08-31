Husted

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted speaks at the Wood County Sheriff's office.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

Emphasizing Ohio’s $274 million investment in law enforcement priorities, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted held a roundtable discussion on Monday with Northwest Ohio sheriffs.

Held at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the focus was on Husted’s and Gov. Mike DeWine’s public safety priorities, investment in law enforcement and strategies to protect Ohio officers and communities.

