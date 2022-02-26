ROSSFORD — Senior Zoe Hussar was determined to win a girls state wrestling title, even though she was down 5-0 heading into the third period of the championship match.
Hussar came back to pin Meghan Werbrich in 4:54, to win an Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association state championship in the 145-pound weight class.
Werbrich is from Taylor High School in Clere, near Cincinnati, and the state finals were held at Hilliard Davidson High School on Feb. 20,
Zoe’s father, Rossford wrestling coach Randy Hussar, could not attend the event when it began on Feb. 19 because he was coaching the boys team at the Northern Buckeye Conference meet.
Coach Hussar got there in time to see it happen on Sunday. He chose to have his two assistants coach her during the championship match.
Coach Hussar could not believe the decision Zoe made before the third period began that made all the difference, defying his assistant coaches and even himself.
“She was down 5-0 going into the third and it did not look good,” he said. “She actually chose the top position.
“If I was in the chair, to be honest, I would have put her on her feet, but she chose the top position, and they blew the whistle, and she was not going to be denied.
“She got a good breakdown and a good tight weight. She is pretty basic, really. She sunk in an arm bar (turn) in, or a half, and I knew at that point it was in there good and tight and it was going to be over.”
Zoe says there is a simple reason that she chose the top position heading into the final period. She needed the leverage.
“The girl I was wrestling, she was super strong on top, and she is a really good competitor,” Zoe said.
“Conventionally, you are supposed to, if you are down by that many points, be down so you can get a point (reversal), and then try to score.
“Well, I looked at my (coach) and I looked back at my dad because he wasn’t in the chair, he was being more of a dad for this one, so my coach was like, ‘Go down, go down.’
“I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m sorry, I’ve got to go up because she just had super heavy hips and I don’t think I can get out.’ So, I’m going up and see what happens,” Zoe continued.
To get the championship, Zoe pinned Delaware Hayes wrestler Miranda Gemberling in 1:02, Lebanon’s Lexi Fornshell in 33 seconds, and Clermont Northeastern’s Jesse Foebar in 1:14.
“The first three matches seemed to be pretty easy — she got first period pins. She was pretty dominant most of the time, so a lot of times she doesn’t get a lot of competition against the girls,” coach Hussar said.
“Going into her finals match we knew the girl from Taylor was tough. I watched some video on her and watched her compete on Sunday.
“She was built a lot like Zoe, kind of a taller, strong girl, and we knew that was going to be a six-minute match,” coach Hussar continued. “I didn’t talk to her much about it. We game-planned a little bit, nothing crazy.
“I didn’t sit in the chair. I let my two assistants sit in the chair because I wanted to watch as a dad. I don’t get many of those opportunities. Now, I was still screaming obviously.”
The celebration continued when the girls wrestling squad and coach Hussar returned to Rossford.
“The community at Rossford has been overwhelmingly supportive,” coach Hussar said. “You hear some whispers, right? Like, ‘Oh, well, it is not sanctioned yet.’
“They have labeled her as a state champ and there is not one word about it. You’re talking a police escort into town, the mayor was there. … I mean, the school and the community, I am besides myself. I am lifelong Rossford resident and I never expected all of that.”
Zoe is one of four grapplers on Rossford’s girls wrestling team. Three qualified for state, with Hussar scoring 30 points of her team’s 33 points, good enough for 16th place in the team standings.
Kayden Lewis (140) and Danya Perry (110) both qualified for state, and Zoe’s younger sister, sophomore Liv Hussar, fell short of qualifying by one match at the preliminary meet.
It is the last year the OHSWCA will be hosting the girls state tournament. Next year, it will be sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
“I think it’s been long overdue. It’s the fastest growing sport in the nation right now,” coach Hussar said.
Zoe added, “I think it is so cool. Of course, I would like to wrestle the first year it got sanctioned but my sister is going to be able to do that and I’m going to get to watch her.”
“It’s cool to see how much the sport has grown since I’ve been little. It’s real exciting. I keep thinking about my niece — she is almost 2 years old and I’m thinking, ‘Man, if she decides to wrestle, she is going to have so many crazy opportunities, it is going to be so cool.”’
Zoe is a four-year varsity letter winner at Rossford who has signed to wrestle collegiately for the Siena Heights University women’s team in Adrian, Michigan.
It has always been one of her life’s passions, wrestling since she was 6 years old.
“She loves the family aspect of the sport. I coached her brothers, and they were raised in a wrestling room, so it has just been part of life,” coach Hussar said.
Zoe added, “Both of my brothers are so supportive. I got to grow up with my brother Ty wrestling, got to see how well he did, and my dad and my coaches, and sometimes it was hard because a lot of coaches favor their kids.
“My dad was definitely not that kind of coach. He definitely pushed me as an athlete, especially with him not being in the chair as much as I wanted him to and getting to experience that with my dad (at state) was probably the coolest thing ever.”
Before wrestling at Siena Heights, Zoe plans to make a return trip to Greece and Romania to compete in Greco-Roman tournaments this summer.
She is on a national team and the state championship is just another feather in her cap. In addition, she is already being asked by other area varsity coaches to help with clinics so they can jumpstart girls programs.
But it has not always been easy, especially when she had to compete against the boys as a youth. Her father and two brothers continued to encourage her.
“One of the biggest things I took away from them is just to keep going, especially when I was younger not many people were very supportive of girls wrestling,” Zoe said.
“They always pushed me and said you always have to push through the adversity. I will never be able to thank them enough.
“It is definitely changing. When I was younger parents used to complain and people would forfeit to me. Now it’s crazy because there are always girls at boys tournaments and there used to never be. It is really blowing up.”