Humane society open again after floor project finishes

The Wood County Humane Society has re-opened after a three-week project to put in new floors.
Shelter Manager Erin Moore said the new look, cleanliness and work space has been a boost to staff.
Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 1:59 pm
The Wood County Humane Society has re-opened after a three-week project to put in new floors.
Shelter Manager Erin Moore said the new look, cleanliness and work space has been a boost to staff.
Posted in News, Local News on Sunday, February 9, 2020 1:59 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]