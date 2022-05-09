The 28th Annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale opens its doors on May 26 at 9 a.m. and runs through May 28 at 2 p.m. in the Grandstands and Home & Garden Buildings at the Wood County Fairgrounds.
Donations of clothing, household items, electronics, furniture, toys, collectibles and other good and useful items will be accepted from 5-9 p.m. on May 22 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on May 23 and 24 and 9 a.m.-noon on May 25 at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Signage will be placed during donation intake directing traffic. All donations to the sale are tax deductible and all donated items are subject to acceptance.
The sale will be held May 26 and 27 from 9 a.m.-6p.m. and May 28 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. The sale features a wide variety of merchandise including household items, collectibles, books, crafts, hardware, lawn, garden, furniture and toys and encompasses over 22,000 square feet. Additionally, the sale will feature 25-cent clothing on May 27 and a $3 fill-a-bag sale on May 28.
Now in its 28th year, the sa le is one of the humane society’s largest fundraisers, raising a record $28,000 in 2021 for the care of animals housed in the Minnebelle Conley Shelter, a no-kill humane shelter owned and operated by the Humane Society on Van Camp Road.
For more information about the sale or to volunteer, call 419-669-0701, visit www.facebook.com/groups/wchsgarage sale, or register to volunteer at www.tinyurl.com/wchssale.