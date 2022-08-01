PERRYSBURG — Waterford Bank has named Todd Hughes, a 30-year industry veteran, as its newest mortgage loan officer.
Hughes will be working out of the downtown office at 231 Louisiana Ave.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
PERRYSBURG — Waterford Bank has named Todd Hughes, a 30-year industry veteran, as its newest mortgage loan officer.
Hughes will be working out of the downtown office at 231 Louisiana Ave.
Born and raised in Northwood, Hughes combines his wealth of industry and marketplace knowledge to make him an expert in the Northwest Ohio market and beyond.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the team at Waterford,” Hughes said. “I love doing mortgages, especially when I get to help people buy their first home or dream home — and Waterford is the ideal bank to help customers with the purchase or refinance of their property.”
Find more about Hughes at www.waterfordbankna.com/ToddHughes.
Waterford Bankoperates full-service offices in Wood and Lucas counties and Oakland County, Michigan, along with loan production offices in Williams and Hancock counties.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.