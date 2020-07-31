Diane Hudson holds an old photograph while her husband, Bill, works the counter at Hudson’s Grocery Store in Cygnet Thursday morning. Hudson’s, which has been located in downtown Cygnet since 1904, will be closing today. “Well, we’re gonna miss them all, I mean they are like family,” said Diane Hudson while making the last round of lunch sandwiches and speaking about her customers. Bill Hudson’s grandfather, HP Hudson, started the store during the height of the oil boom in southern Wood County.
featured
Hudson’s last day
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.