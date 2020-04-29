Results of the March 17 primary (moved to April 28 due to coronavirus) are listed below.
According to the Wood County Board of Elections, all results are unofficial and do not include provisional ballots cast or absentee ballots mailed by Monday.
Registered Voters: 18,888 of 91,039 (20.75%)
Ballots Cast: 18,888
Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention (REP) (Vote for 1)
Donald J. Trump REP 6,624 100%
Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Michael Bennet DEM 12 0.12%
Joseph R. Biden, Jr. DEM 6,817 69.94%
Michael R. Bloomberg DEM 221 2.27%
Cory Booker DEM 14 0.14%
Pete Buttigieg DEM 163 1.67%
Tulsi Gabbard DEM 32 0.33%
Amy Klobuchar DEM 128 1.31%
Deval Patrick DEM 7 0.07%
Bernie Sanders DEM 2,004 20.56%
Tom Steyer DEM 42 0.43%
Elizabeth Warren DEM 303 3.11%
Write-in 4 0.04%
Andrew Yang WRITE-IN 4 0.04%
District Delegates and District Alternates to the National Convention (REP) (Vote for 1)
Donald J. Trump REP 6,512 100%
Representative to Congress for 5th Congressional (REP) (Vote for 1)
Bob Latta REP 6,807 100%
Representative to Congress for 5th Congressional (DEM) (Vote for 1)
M. Xavier Carrigan DEM 1,590 20.52%
Gene Redinger DEM 1,763 22.75%
Nick Rubando DEM 4,395 56.72%
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2021 (REP) (Vote for 1)
Sharon L. Kennedy REP 6,008 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2021 (DEM) (Vote for 1)
John P. O’Donnell DEM 7,099 100.00%
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2021 (REP) (Vote for 1)
Judi French REP 5,801 100.00%
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2021 (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Jennifer Brunner DEM 7,318 100.00%
Justice of the Court of Appeals for 6th District 2-9-2021 (REP) (Vote for 1)
No Valid Petition Filed
Justice of the Court of Appeals for 6th District 2-9-2021 (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Thomas J. Osowik DEM 7,088 100.00%
Justice of the Court of Appeals for 6th District 2-10-2021 (REP) (Vote for 1)
Charles Sulek REP 5,817 100.00%
Justice of the Court of Appeals for 6th District 2-10-2021 (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Myron C. Duhart DEM 6,885 100.00%
Member of State Central Committee, Man 2nd District (REP) (Vote for 1)
Bruce R. Saferin REP 757 11.75%
Mark Wagoner REP 5,687 88.25%
Member of State Central Committee, Woman 2nd District (REP) (Vote for 1)
Mary Alissa Morrin REP 2,270 38.16%
Dee Talmage REP 3,678 61.84%
Member of State Central Committee 2nd District (LIB) (Vote for 2)
Don Kissick LIB 68 100%
No Valid Petition Filed
State Senator for 2nd State Senate (REP) (Vote for 1)
Theresa Gavarone REP 6,619 100%
State Senator for 2nd State Senate (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Joel O’Dorisio DEM 3,842 48.06%
Reem Subei DEM 4,153 51.94%
State Representative for 3rd House District (REP) (Vote for 1)
Haraz N. Ghanbari REP 5,694 100%
State Representative for 3rd House District (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Laurel Johnson DEM 7,135 100.00%
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 1-1-2021 (REP) (Vote for 1)
David E. Romaker, Jr. REP 3,128 46.07%
Corey James Speweik REP 3,661 53.93%
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 1-1-2021 (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Joel M. Kuhlman DEM 7,542 100%
Judge of the Court of Probate 2-9-2021 (REP) (Vote for 1)
David E. Woessner REP 6,481 100%
Judge of the Court of Probate 2-9-2021 (DEM) (Vote for 1)
No Valid Petition Filed
County Commissioner 1-2-2021 (REP) (Vote for 1)
Craig LaHote REP 6,094 100%
County Commissioner 1-2-2021 (DEM) (Vote for 1)
No Valid Petition Filed
County Commissioner 1-3-2021 (REP) (Vote for 1)
Theodore H. Bowlus REP 6,102 100%
County Commissioner 1-3-2021 (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Bruce Jeffers DEM 7,256 100%
Prosecuting Attorney (REP) (Vote for 1)
Paul A. Dobson REP 6,339 100%
Prosecuting Attorney (DEM) (Vote for 1)
No Valid Petition Filed
Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas (REP) (Vote for 1)
Douglas F. Cubberley REP 6,049 100.00%
Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas (DEM) (Vote for 1)
No Valid Petition Filed
Sheriff (REP) (Vote for 1)
Mark Wasylyshyn REP 6,534 100%
Sheriff (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Ruth J. Babel-Smith DEM 6,844 100%
County Recorder (REP) (Vote for 1)
James P. Matuszak REP 5,968 100%
County Recorder (DEM) (Vote for 1)
Julie Baumgardner DEM 7,519 100%
County Treasurer (REP) (Vote for 1)
Jane A. Spoerl REP 6,430 100%
County Treasurer (DEM) (Vote for 1)
No Valid Petition Filed
County Engineer (REP) (Vote for 1)
John M. Musteric REP 6,077 100%
County Engineer (DEM) (Vote for 1)
No Valid Petition Filed
Coroner (REP) (Vote for 1)
Douglas W. Hess REP 6,550 100%
Coroner (DEM) (Vote for 1)
No Valid Petition Filed
Rossford City 3.5 mills, Renewal, 5 yrs. (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 746 62.64%
Against the Tax Levy 445 37.36%
TARTA Transit Authority (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 706 59.73%
Against the Tax Levy 476 40.27%
Montgomery Township Electrical Aggregation (Vote for 1)
YES 282 51.84%
NO 262 48.16%
Montgomery Township Road Improvements (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 407 72.81%
Against the Tax Levy 152 27.19%
Montgomery Township Fire Protection (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 436 77.72%
Against the Tax Levy 125 22.28%
Troy Township 0.8 mill, renewal, 5 yrs. (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 402 79.29%
Against the Tax Levy 105 20.71%
Washington Township Electricity Aggregation (Vote for 1)
YES 212 76.53%
NO 65 23.47%
Bowling Green City SD 1.35 mills, Subst. of an Emergency Levy (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 3,621 59.62%
Against the Tax Levy 2,452 40.38%
Bowling Green City SD 4.2 mills, CPT (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 4,100 66.95%
Against the Tax Levy 2,024 33.05%
Rossford Exempted Village School District 5.9 mills, Renewal, 5 yrs. (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 1,026 52.08%
Against the Tax Levy 944 47.92%
Way Public Library 1.9 mills, Replacement, 4 yrs. (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 2,794 80.13%
Against the Tax Levy 693 19.87%