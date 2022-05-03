Election 2022 Indiana

North Baltimore income tax

For 201 43.79%

Against 258 56.21%

Rossford Public Library

For 1,422 71.71%

Against 561 28.29%

Fostoria City Charter Amendment - Director of Law

Yes 64 64%

No 36 36%

Fostoria City Charter Amendment - Director of Finance

Yes 53 57.61%

No 39 42.39%

Fostoria City Charter Amendment - Change Form of Government

Yes 52 46.43%

No 60 53.57%

Fostoria City Renew 6 mills

For 63 55.75%

Against 50 44.25%

County Auditor (REP)

Matthew R. Oestreich 9,688 100%

County Commissioner (DEM)

Nick Pfleghaar 4,375 100%

County Commissioner (REP)

Mark R. Hanson 4,133 40.41%

Doris Herringshaw 6,095 59.59%

For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (REP)

Matthew L. Reger 9,405 100%

Judge of the Court of Appeals (6th District) Term Commencing (2-10-2023) (DEM)

Mark L. Pietrykowski 4,535 100%

Judge of the Court of Appeals (6th District) Term Commencing (2-10-2023) REP

Charles E. Sulek 9,024 100%

Judge of the Court of Appeals (6th District) Term Commencing (2-9-2023) REP

Christine Mayle 9,052 100%

Representative to Congress (9th District) (DEM)

Marcy Kaptur 2,514 100%

Representative to Congress (9th District) (REP)

Beth Deck 181 3.54%

Theresa Gavarone 2,334 45.65%

J.R. Majewski 1,524 29.81%

Craig S. Riedel 1,074 21.01%

Representative to Congress (5th District) (DEM)

Martin Heberling III 617 27.87%

Craig Swartz 1,597 72.13%

Representative to Congress (5th District) (REP)

Bob Latta 5,406 100%

U.S. Senator (DEM)

Morgan Harper 963 19.35%

Traci TJ Johnson 568 11.41%

Tim Ryan 3,447 69.24%

U.S. Senator (REP)

Matt Dolan 3,124 26.88%

Mike Gibbons 1,853 15.95%

Josh Mandel 2,115 18.20%

Neil Patel 78 0.67%

Mark Pukita 298 2.56%

Jane Timken 471 4.05%

JD Vance 3,681 31.68%

Justice of the Supreme Court (DEM) Term Commencing 1-2-2023

Marilyn Zayas 4,364 100%

Justice of the Supreme Court (REP) Term Commencing 1-2-2023

Pat DeWine 8,674 100%

Justice of the Supreme Court (DEM) Term Commencing 1-1-2023

Terri Jamison 4,366 100%

Justice of the Supreme Court (REP) Term Commencing 1-1-2023

Pat Fischer 9,291 100%

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (DEM)

Jennifer Brunner 4,599 100%

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (REP)

Sharon L. Kennedy 9,612 100%

Treasurer of State (DEM)

Scott Schertzer 4,423 100%

Treasurer of State (REP)

Robert Sprague 9,547 100%

Secretary of State (DEM)

Chelsea Clark 4,563 100%

Secretary of State (REP)

John Adams 3,667 36.04%

Frank LaRose 6,508 63.96%

Auditor of State (DEM)

Taylor Sappington 4,521 100%

Auditor of State (REP)

Keith Faber 9,680 100%

Attorney General (DEM)

Jeffrey A. Crossman 4,559 100%

Attorney General (REP)

Dave Yost 9,932 100%

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (DEM)

John Cranley and Teresa Fedor 2,644 53.38%

Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 2,309 46.62%

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (REP)

Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman 2,558 21.82%

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 6,290 53.65%

Ron Hood and Candice Keller 179 1.53%

Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp 2,697 23.00%

Precincts Reported: 95 of 95 (100%)

Registered Voters: 17,260 of 92,192 (18.72%)

Ballots Cast: 17,371

