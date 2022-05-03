North Baltimore income tax
For 201 43.79%
Against 258 56.21%
Rossford Public Library
For 1,422 71.71%
Against 561 28.29%
Fostoria City Charter Amendment - Director of Law
Yes 64 64%
No 36 36%
Fostoria City Charter Amendment - Director of Finance
Yes 53 57.61%
No 39 42.39%
Fostoria City Charter Amendment - Change Form of Government
Yes 52 46.43%
No 60 53.57%
Fostoria City Renew 6 mills
For 63 55.75%
Against 50 44.25%
County Auditor (REP)
Matthew R. Oestreich 9,688 100%
County Commissioner (DEM)
Nick Pfleghaar 4,375 100%
County Commissioner (REP)
Mark R. Hanson 4,133 40.41%
Doris Herringshaw 6,095 59.59%
For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (REP)
Matthew L. Reger 9,405 100%
Judge of the Court of Appeals (6th District) Term Commencing (2-10-2023) (DEM)
Mark L. Pietrykowski 4,535 100%
Judge of the Court of Appeals (6th District) Term Commencing (2-10-2023) REP
Charles E. Sulek 9,024 100%
Judge of the Court of Appeals (6th District) Term Commencing (2-9-2023) REP
Christine Mayle 9,052 100%
Representative to Congress (9th District) (DEM)
Marcy Kaptur 2,514 100%
Representative to Congress (9th District) (REP)
Beth Deck 181 3.54%
Theresa Gavarone 2,334 45.65%
J.R. Majewski 1,524 29.81%
Craig S. Riedel 1,074 21.01%
Representative to Congress (5th District) (DEM)
Martin Heberling III 617 27.87%
Craig Swartz 1,597 72.13%
Representative to Congress (5th District) (REP)
Bob Latta 5,406 100%
U.S. Senator (DEM)
Morgan Harper 963 19.35%
Traci TJ Johnson 568 11.41%
Tim Ryan 3,447 69.24%
U.S. Senator (REP)
Matt Dolan 3,124 26.88%
Mike Gibbons 1,853 15.95%
Josh Mandel 2,115 18.20%
Neil Patel 78 0.67%
Mark Pukita 298 2.56%
Jane Timken 471 4.05%
JD Vance 3,681 31.68%
Justice of the Supreme Court (DEM) Term Commencing 1-2-2023
Marilyn Zayas 4,364 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court (REP) Term Commencing 1-2-2023
Pat DeWine 8,674 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court (DEM) Term Commencing 1-1-2023
Terri Jamison 4,366 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court (REP) Term Commencing 1-1-2023
Pat Fischer 9,291 100%
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (DEM)
Jennifer Brunner 4,599 100%
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (REP)
Sharon L. Kennedy 9,612 100%
Treasurer of State (DEM)
Scott Schertzer 4,423 100%
Treasurer of State (REP)
Robert Sprague 9,547 100%
Secretary of State (DEM)
Chelsea Clark 4,563 100%
Secretary of State (REP)
John Adams 3,667 36.04%
Frank LaRose 6,508 63.96%
Auditor of State (DEM)
Taylor Sappington 4,521 100%
Auditor of State (REP)
Keith Faber 9,680 100%
Attorney General (DEM)
Jeffrey A. Crossman 4,559 100%
Attorney General (REP)
Dave Yost 9,932 100%
Governor and Lieutenant Governor (DEM)
John Cranley and Teresa Fedor 2,644 53.38%
Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 2,309 46.62%
Governor and Lieutenant Governor (REP)
Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman 2,558 21.82%
Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 6,290 53.65%
Ron Hood and Candice Keller 179 1.53%
Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp 2,697 23.00%
Precincts Reported: 95 of 95 (100%)
Registered Voters: 17,260 of 92,192 (18.72%)
Ballots Cast: 17,371