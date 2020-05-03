Adaptation to coronavirus restrictions on businesses have resulted in a new beer bottling operation at Aistear Brewing in Bowling Green.
“Adapting to our current situation has kept me busy,” said co-owner Chris Thompson. “As of this moment, we are continuing to allow people to bring in growlers for fill-ups, as well as come in to purchase growlers or bottles to go. However, this is an ever-changing situation and we are always looking at additional measures of safety for our customers.”
The brewery at A-frame building on North Main Street opened Oct. 26 and has completely changed business model they started with, because of the coronavirus.
“Our idea behind the brewery and company is you come in and enjoy the friends you are with, or make some new friends. Play some games: Dungeons and Dragons, Magic The Gathering, that kind of nerdy stuff that we’re really into,” Thompson said.
The changes have come quickly. Last month, they started bottling their beer. Then they partnered with trEats BG to have beer available for delivery within the city of Bowling Green, providing growler fills or pickup. A new website Aistear-Brewing.square.site is now active which has online ordering for both carry-out and delivery. They also set aside afternoon hours exclusively for pick-up by older, and at-risk clients.
There are also more stringent cleaning and social distancing policies.
“Currently, we have three beers in bottles for sale individually, or in six-packs. Dracolich is our sour stout, Pog Mo Thoin is a hoppy red ale brewed with potatoes, and Forgotten Realm is our flagship braggot, a honey-fermented beer,” Thompson said.
The brewery is adding three more bottled beers, including a breakfast stout, an English-style India pale ale and a Black IPA.
Bottling business was not in the original plans.
“It’s going well. It’s helping us keep up at this time. It’s a ton of work, but it’s worth it so we can get our beers out to people that really enjoy them,” Thompson said.
They did this specifically because of the coronavirus.
“This definitely was not in the plans right now, but we had to adapt on the fly. Thankfully we had another brewery that helped us out to get some bottles and get us going. We created labels. We tried to make it true to who we are and give all the pertinent information we need to have on the labels.
The bottled beer has not yet filled the place of the lost business.
“It’s not quite there, but it’s enough to keep the lights on and that’s what’s important,” Thompson said.
Business partner Chris Gilmore said, “Aistear is an Irish word that means journey. Our whole theme is about going on an adventure, finding your path and slaying monsters along the way.”
The beer taps emerge from a pair of giant 20-sided dice. The walls are decorated with medieval weapons. The beer flight paddles are double-sided battle axes and there is a giant dragon skull mounted above the fireplace.
If you ask how they got a dragon’s skull, you are likely to get their standard answer, “The huntmaster slayed one. Drink up,” Thompson said. “The huntmaster is our main character when we are dreaming up the story line for each beer or adventure. He’s the driving force behind the monsters that are slain and the decisions that are made.”
They brew in the back of the building.
They can brew six beers at a time. They’ve already done 12 different types, with eight on tap.
“We just kind of rotate through those and put a new one up when one is finished. There are so many recipes,” Thompson said.
They are still trying to decide on a favorite, or signature beer.
“We have one called Forgotten Realm. It will probably stay permanent. The response has been really good.” Thompson said. The flagship braggot is one of the first they bottled.
“It kind of hits a different classification that attracts wine drinkers, cider drinkers and beer drinkers, because it’s a braggot. So it’s got a lot of honey in it,” Thompson said. “Basically it’s a cross between a mead and a beer. Back in the day, when they started making mead and they started introducing barley, they started incorporating that as well. It’s a very old school style of brewing.”
Braggots use as much as 50% barley malt, but frequently will incorporate a variety of spices and herbs. Historical references date back to the 12th century.
They did not serve food. Beyond snacks which did not require cooking, food trucks would come into the parking lot on Saturdays. That was also discontinued.
They will continue to operate their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages with changes to the menu, hours and announcements.