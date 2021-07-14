Cash is coming to the rescue of Wood County communities.
House Bill 168, as signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, provides $422 million in appropriations across the state for non-entitlement units of local government under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Wood County townships and municipalities will receive $4.1 million as part of $150 billion federal dollars.
Local governments in Ohio can apply for their distribution of the first tranche of $422 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the Ohio Municipal League. The application period to register and apply for an allocation ends Sept. 4.
Perrysburg will receive $2.27 million.
“We have had some conversation with the administration,” said Jonathan Smith, city council president. “At this point they are still trying to get clarification on what they can use it for and at this point we can’t get that determination.”
He said the money could be put into parks.
“Everyone has a wish list at this point and we are trying to make sure everything matches up,” Smith said. “One of the things that I would like to see us do is continue to invest in our park system and the multi-use paths. My idea is that we reinvest in the community, if we have the funds to do it.”
The area needs to prepare for the opening of new plants, such as Peloton and the First Solar expansion, and for the people that will come to communities because of that development, he said.
“There are definitely a lot of things going positively for Wood County and it’s something we need to be prepared for. With the type of businesses coming in, this is why we need to work on our infrastructure, parks and multi-use paths. Now more than ever people want to be out and about, traversing our community and we need to make it easier for them,” Smith said.
Perrysburg Township Administrator Walt Celley attended an instructional webinar with the Ohio Office of Budget and Management on Friday morning. He said that it covered the process for townships to apply to get money, but it did not address what the money could be spent on.
Perrysburg Township will be getting $1.36 million.
“Everybody seems to be pretty focused on let’s catch it, get it in the boat and skin it,” Celley said.
“What we got last year, the treasury would send out directives (for CARES Act money), and then send out new directives. So it was a bit fluid for a while,” he said.
At last week’s meeting, Trustee Bob Mack suggested that it might be appropriate to move forward with plans for the new administration building.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said Rossford will use the $687,376 allocated to the city for infrastructure.
“I know that we are always looking to improve our safety services and to improve our infrastructure, so I would imagine that most, if not all of it, would go to our safety services and infrastructure,” he said. “We haven’t picked out anything in particular yet and we are waiting to see exactly what we would be getting.”
The Walbridge administration is starting to discuss how to spend $330,280.
At a recent meeting, Councilman Larry Boday asked if the federal money could be used to pay for pickleball courts. Kolanko said that a NatureWorks grant request has been submitted for that work.
“The short answer is, I don’t know,” Kolanko said when questioned by Boday. “There’s about 50 pages of what you can use it for. I have to dissect it.”
Solicitor Brian Ballenger said that he has started to research it.
“The biggest point, I thought, is it’s to replace lost revenue,” Kolanko said. “For example, we weren’t able to open our pool last year because of COVID restrictions, and we were estimating we were going to bring in $25,000 for pool revenue.”
After the meeting, Kolanko said if infrastructure and technology are part of the plan, he may recommend adding EV charging stations to a new parking area planned for the corner of Main and Union streets.
Kolanko said he is also thinking about how the money could be used to help local businesses.
Council and Kolanko tried to be innovative with the CARES money, giving $20,000 in grants to businesses and gift cards to residents to pay for Thanksgiving turkeys. Walbridge received a total of $226,000 in three rounds of CARES funding last year.
North Baltimore Administrator Michael Brillhart said he believes the funds could be spent for public health and safety reimbursement, internet communications, and water and sewer improvements.
The village will receive $371,342.
“The village has not adopted a priority list as of yet,” he said. “That is a discussion that is up and coming. There are of course needs in all areas.”
Brillhart said the village is considering expanding and improving its EMS facilities, hiring additional public safety personnel, and improving its water and wastewater collection system.
“We’re looking forward to getting some feedback from the state on how to spend those dollars,” he said.
Tontogany Mayor Matthew Shanahan hopes to use the $40,000 allocated to the village to replace old water lines.
He said the village is in the process of getting quotes to replace the water line on Broad Street from the railroad tracks to North Street, which is almost four blocks.
It was previously announced that Wood County would receive $25 million and Bowling Green will get $7.32 million in American Rescue funds.
Other Northwest Ohio municipalities and their funding include Toledo, $180 million; Lima, $26 million; Lucas County, $83 million; Ottawa County, $7.9 million; and Hancock County, $14.7 million.
The American Rescue funds are different and separate from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding that was awarded in 2020.