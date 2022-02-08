The City of Bowling Green is seeking feedback from the community on how to spend $3 million in American Rescue Act funds.
In 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Act Plan to help communities recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of $7.3 million has been allocated to the City of Bowling Green.
Council has approved the following investments of $4 million:
· Residential paving ($3 million)
· MARCS Communication Equipment (radios) to improve public safety communications ($350,000)
· City Park Paving Project, which will include road widening, a walking path, and security improvements (cameras & lighting) ($250,000)
· Inclusive Playground Support for Wood County Plays’ Carter Park Project ($100,000)
· Housing Grants ($300,000 over three years)
The guidance for spending is: One-time use of one-time funds, use must be allowable as determined by the U.S. Department of Treasury, avoid duplicated use of funds already in place for other programs/projects, and projects must have a community-wide impact.
The city is looking for community feedback to guide the use of the remaining funds, which may be spent over the next three years.
Residents are encouraged to fill out the community feedback form at www.bgohio.org. The online form is also available at a kiosk located at the Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main Street, as well as the city’s community development office, located on the second floor of the city building, 304 N. Church St.
Responses may be submitted through March 11. All responses will be compiled and shared in a final report. A direct link to the survey is at https://bit.ly/BGARPA