Grants and the potential for signage at historic sites in the city were the major focuses of the Historic Preservation Commission April meeting.
The commission continued discussing plans to apply for a Certified Local Government grant from the State of Ohio’s historic preservation office.
“I would hope by our June meeting we’ll be able to vote on what we’d like our grant application to include so that we can start gathering the information that’s needed,” said HPC member Chris Mowen, “particularly if we have to get quotes for things, that may take time. It’s due in February, but that’s going to come quick.”
HPC Vice Chair Will Roudebush suggested that they might make a grant application for signs or plaques in the city designating historic buildings – or sites if the actual building is no longer in existence.
“That might be a good one to focus on,” he said.
Roudebush’s suggestion referred back to a discussion earlier in the meeting during which the HPC considered historic signage. Chair John Sampen, in discussing the potential for an HPC friends and advisers group, said that such a group could help with a signage project.
“We’ve been talking a little bit about some projects that perhaps we can draw help from some of you in identifying projects, for example some signage projects down the road, like the Heinz plant,” Sampen said, “maybe doing some research and helping us develop a sign that would go and be posted.”
Roudebush said that one consideration is how and where a sign or plaque would be posted, such as a monument or even on a rock.
“The presentation of the plaque needs to be thought about,” he said.
Planning Director Heather Sayler said that it depended on the type of sign, noting that in City Park three historic “walking kiosk” signs have been installed, which they received a grant for.
“You have to think about graffiti,” as well as the location and how the sign would be mounted, Sayler said. “I think they are a significant cost. You can be near $1,500 for one sign.”
Turning back to the grants discussion, Sampen said that the HPC should work on determining which sites should be recognized with a sign.
“I think we should just be making a list of what we feel is significant in Bowling Green and should be remembered,” Sampen said.
Also at the meeting, the commission:
• Discussed potential preservation-related events for the future, including participating in the Ohio Opens Doors statewide event, holding “Coffee with a Preservationist,” conducting a workshop on available preservation-related tax credits, and inaugurating a series of walking tours.
• Heard from resident Geoff Howes, who said that he had been asked to join as a member of the HPC. A retired German professor at Bowling Green State University, he said that he has been working on translating a German-language newspaper which was published in Bowling Green in the 19th century for the Wood County Genealogical Society.
“1889 was a really happening time in Bowling Green,” Howes said, noting that in addition to the oil boom in town there were construction projects underway, including what was then the city’s opera house.
“I’m really interested in everything you talked about today, and looking forward to joining you,” he said.