GRAND RAPIDS — One of the largest festivals in Wood County is a go for the fall.
Plans are being made for the 2021 Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest, held the second Sunday of October, this year Oct. 10 in the village, according to a Wednesday news release.
The coronavirus outbreak prevented the festival in 2020, but as the pandemic recedes and vaccinations move forward all factors look positive for the Historical Society of Grand Rapids to once again be able to host this family oriented, fun, educational and history-oriented day as it has since 1977, the release stated.
In anticipation of the festival, entertainment is being booked, reenactors are being engaged, crafts are being juried and thousands of jars are being procured.
All health protocols will be in place.