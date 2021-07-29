How far should inspections of rental properties go in Bowling Green – and how many should there be?
This was the chief debate Thursday as council held a committee-of-the-whole meeting to discuss forthcoming rental inspection legislation.
“This whole piece of legislation is a balancing act among the stakeholders,” said Councilman Bill Herald.
Thursday’s meeting was the 14th devoted to the issue of rental registration, licensing and inspection. The Community Improvement Committee was assigned to work on the topic in January 2020; the pandemic caused a major hiatus in the work between April and November of 2020. In May, council passed legislation creating a process for registration of rental properties.
A major sticking point in the proposed inspection legislation is that the proposed inspection system in the ordinance relies on self-inspections performed by property owners via a checklist, though those inspections can be audited.
In previous meetings, the potential for a certain number of random, targeted and/or third-party inspections has been discussed.
“I have great concerns about self-certifications,” said Councilman John Zanfardino.
He said that the city essentially has self-certification already.
“And what will change is they’ll be submitting a piece of paper with greater accuracy or minimal accuracy, it’s hard to say. So my feeling about these sections is the only way we’ll ever really have a feel for what’s truly out there is not self-certification, it’s some sort of random third-party oversight,” Zanfardino said. “Without adding some third-party inspections at property owners’ expense, we would be accomplishing virtually nothing.”
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said he disagreed with a portion of Zanfardino’s argument.
“Self-certification is not what we have now. What we have now is absolutely nothing,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot of emails from people about that issue: ‘Well, if we don’t do things a certain way, it’s just the same as it is now.’ But if you look at all the stuff in (the ordinance), we are making people legally accountable.”
If they lie on the self-inspection checklist form, Hollenbaugh said, they’ll eventually be caught.
“Right now there is no form, and so they are not held accountable,” he said. “It’s not the same thing.”
“What’s different is they will be submitting checklists with varying degrees of accuracy,” Zanfardino said. “But I think there will be a lot more fabrication than consequences.”
Councilman Jeff Dennis said he felt self-certification would actually be worse than the present state of affairs, saying the city would assume all of the burden with none of the benefits.
“The city is not getting any revenue from this,” Dennis said. “We’re taking on a ton of extra work.”
He said that more than 50 communities in Ohio regulate rental properties in Ohio, and only five do some form of self-inspections.
“We are truly unique in how lax and ineffective this ordinance is going to be,” he said.
City Attorney Mike Marsh clarified that the ordinance as written does authorize the ability to conduct audits of the self-inspections, and said that the only way he knew of — that an inspection could be mandated — is with a search warrant when there is probable cause.
“We want compliance, just like everybody does, and I think it’s safe to say we’ll do what we need to do to make sure there is compliance,” he said.
“This is far from perfect,” Councilwoman Sandy Rowland said of the ordinance, but “look how far we’ve come. For 40 years people have wanted registration, plain registration. … We have to have buy-in. We have to have buy-in to be successful. We have to start someplace to be successful and this council, I believe, is ready to start someplace.
“We have no idea how things are really going to be until we get it started, and we need to get it started,” she said.
Herald suggested directing the administration to randomly select 250 rental properties for an audit, which could give them a good idea of how effective the self-inspection process is.
Hollenbaugh said he would rather inspect units where there is probable cause to do to.
“I hesitate to try and micromanage the administration too much,” he said.
Marsh said he agreed there should be an audit mechanism, and that he was also concerned about putting a number on it. He discussed legal cases related to rental property inspections.
“I don’t have the luxury of being able to not worry about whether some federal judge is going to slam us and make an example out of us because we’re violating someone’s Fourth Amendment rights,” Marsh said.
The city of Oakwood was ordered to pay $6 million due to fees they collected related to their rental regulations. That case, Marsh said, is currently in federal court of appeals.
He said that there is a mechanism in place in the ordinance for audits but “if we start putting random numbers on it… it’s not in the Fourth Amendment. It doesn’t say we get to randomly pick a few people and violate their Fourth Amendment rights.”
Marsh said that if a property owner declined third-party inspection, there would be no recourse unless there is probable cause.
“I sense that there is some concern that nobody is going to enforce this,” he said of the ordinance. “Wouldn’t have spend all this time putting it together if that was our inclination.”
Dennis said that inspections would likely take city staff a long time.
“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that members of the administration are not going to be able to do a significant amount of these inspections ever year,” he said.
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps said, based on Herald’s suggestion, she would support there being a number of audits specified in the ordinance.
“I just don’t like the idea of putting a number on it, because something tells me it’s going to become the boogeyman of the ordinance, and it’s going to get us in trouble,” said Marsh. “And I don’t think it’s worth it. I think the other stuff is way more important.”
Hollenbaugh reiterated that he preferred audits when there is probable cause so they can inspect via acquiring a warrant, and can pass the cost of the inspection onto those being inspected, which would serve as an additional penalty to discourage people from renting sub-par properties. He also said he agrees that they should follow up, and they should be more aggressive. Hollenbaugh further said that, once a mechanism is in place, they should survey renters to find where problem properties are.
“I feel that through the probable cause and the warrants that we will have plenty of inspections going on,” Hollenbaugh said, adding that he would not want to set a number for audits in the ordinance, but that the issue could be reviewed later.
It was then suggested by Phipps that council continue to mull the issue over.
Thursday’s lengthy meeting additionally saw council vote on a number of largely technical edits to the proposed rental inspection ordinance. Among the changes was a new section of the ordinance, proposed by Phipps, which would require that a document be posted in the common area of a rental verifying that the rental is habitable, and which would require that an informational sheet be provided to renters at the time of lease signing.
The measure drew some concerns – among them that such informational sheets are already being provided by a number of agencies – resulting in a lengthy discussion.
“I am just proposing to make sure that our tenants are getting the necessary information they need to serve as a check on our self-reporting system,” Phipps said at one point.
The motion to create the new section in the ordinance passed 4-3, with Herald, Hollenbaugh and Councilman Greg Robinette voting against.
The approved changes are to be incorporated into the proposed legislation by Marsh; Hollenbaugh said after Thursday’s meeting that the ordinance could be introduced by council in the next few meetings.