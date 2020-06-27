After spending 40 years of his life as a student and staff member at Bowling Green State University, Larry Weiss is more than qualified to talk about the history of the university.
He’s such an expert that he was asked to lead not one, but two, BGSU anniversary campaigns.
BGSU celebrated 100 years of excellence in 2010 with the theme, “A legacy of excellence, a future without limits.”
Weiss was co-chair of the celebration, which was rolled out in three parts, he recalled.
The first was in the student union ballroom for faculty and staff. The second was a Gavin DeGraw concert for students.
“The third one was the city, the community,” Weiss said, adding that this party was part of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce dinner/dance. “They had me dress up that night in an old, old outfit. I was going to be one of the guys on the committee that picked Bowling Green to be the site, which happened in 1910.”
That year, Bowling Green and Kent, which are considered sister institutions, were selected to be the sites of the state’s new “normal colleges.” There were already colleges in southern Ohio: Ohio University, Miami and Ohio State.
“There were 20-some communities that wanted it,” Weiss said.
Dressed up as C.L. Martzolff, an OU professor, Weiss reenacted the Bowling Green announcement from 1910.
“A member of the selection committee, (Martzolff) stood on a spot in BG City Park — which was the student union then — and with a sweep of his arm to the east, said ‘this gentlemen, this is where the normal school shall be located.’”
BGSU opened for classes in 1914, with two buildings, University and Williams halls. Student enrollment was 304 and there were 21 faculty.
Weiss’ selection as co-chairman for the 100-year mark wasn’t a surprise. He had been chair of the 75th anniversary celebration in 1985; at that time he was director of alumni affairs at BGSU.
In 2000, Weiss left that office to work in governmental affairs at the request of President Sidney Ribeau.
“In 2007, President Ribeau said, ‘I see that you were the chair of the 75th anniversary.’ I said, ‘yes, I was.’ He said, ‘how would you like to chair the 100th anniversary?’ I said, ‘oh, I would love it.’”
There were 48 people on the committee, from all over the university and the city, including Mayor John Quinn.
They spent 2007-08 planning a year’s worth of activities.
Weiss, a 1967 BGSU graduate, came up with a speech that he presented to dozens of service groups and alumni organizations throughout 2010.
It’s a concise wrap-up of the rich history of BGSU — and entertaining.
“We were not always the Falcons,” Weiss wrote. “That nickname was adopted in 1927. Up until that time, our nickname was the ‘Normals’ — a name I’m sure struck fear in the hearts of our opposition.”
The normal school became Bowling Green State College in 1929, with a College of Education and a College of Liberal Arts.
In 1935, the college became Bowling Green State University.
In the early years and into the 1930s, the school had an agriculture department that included such courses as “farm animals” and “dairying.” Classes with dairy cows were held in the basement of what is now Moseley Hall.
Speaking of Moseley, Weiss has some favorite historical stories, including one about Edwin Moseley, the first science professor at BGSU. He retired in 1936 and served as curator of the University Museum until his death in 1948.
“He was noted to be, shall we say, frugal? He would go downtown and get a bottle of ketchup and order hot water and make tomato soup,” Weiss said. “At the end, he left hundreds of thousands of dollars to Bowling Green for scholarships, which they still give.”