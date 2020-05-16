In this April 12, 2020, file photo, sacristan Michael Seewar wears a face mask and gloves as he prepares the altar for a livestream Easter service at Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Seattle. In a survey of 269 U.S.-based churches in March, 52% tracked online attendance and found that it was 8% higher than regular in-person attendance, according to CDF Capital, which helps churches grow through funding. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)