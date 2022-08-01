WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Bob Latta’s, R-Bowling Green, legislation, the Spectrum Innovation Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

The legislation, authored by Latta and House Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle, would repurpose airwaves for commercial use, which means faster speeds and more responsive networks for Americans. A significant portion of spectrum auction proceeds will go towards securing our networks from China and supporting public safety through Next Generation 911.

