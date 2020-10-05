WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a number of bills Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, authored, including the Cyber Sense Act, the Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act, the SMART IoT Act, and the Advancing Unmanned Delivery Services Act.
The SMART IoT Act and the Advancing Unmanned Delivery Services Act were included in the American COMPETE Act.
“The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the importance of American ingenuity, leadership, and security,” Latta said. “Over the last quarter century, we have seen incredible changes to the way we communicate with each other and the rest of the world. Along with these changes, we have also seen innovation in the technologies that power society. Having a more efficient and streamlined electric grid is essential to our national security as we continue to transform how we live and work. These bills that passed the House today ensure the United States can remain a global leader in innovation, and I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to consider and pass these initiatives. ”