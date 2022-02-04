Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organized tour for journalists in Beijing, on May 14, 2020. House Democrats are poised to approve legislation Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically and on the global stage by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry, shoring up strained supply chains and bolstering international alliances. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)