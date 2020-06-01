PERRYSBURG — City of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township fire departments responded to a call about a hot air balloon that seemed to be crashing into the Maumee River on Sunday.
On further investigation it turned out to be “just touch-and-go exercises,” according to Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz.
The call originally came into the City of Maumee Division of Fire. Perrysburg Township also responded, because they have an emergency boat, according to township Fire Chief Tom Brice. The boat was not launched.