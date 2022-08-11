BEIRUT (AP) — A hostage standoff in which a gunman demanded a Beirut bank let him withdraw his trapped savings so that he could pay his father's medical bills ended seven hours later with the man's surrender Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said 42-year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein entered the bank branch with a shotgun and a canister of gasoline, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with up to 10 hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.

0
0
0
0
0