High hospitalization numbers due to the coronavirus are challenging, but manageable, according to the president of Wood County Hospital.
“Our ER and all ERs in Northwest Ohio are extremely busy,” Stan Korducki said.
Wood County Health Department data released Monday showed there have been 24 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since Wednesday. The health department reports updated statistics twice a week. There are usually no more than a half dozen new hospitalizations.
“It is certainly a challenging situation because we have many sick people,” Korducki said.
Wood County Hospital on Monday was on bypass which, Korducki said, is a signal to EMS that the hospital wants them to move their patients to a different hospital or ER.
“No one wants to be on bypass, but we manage it,” he said.
Korducki said that the ERs are also dealing with other illnesses, some of which have been brought on by people not seeing their doctors last year, due to COVID.
“It is not just COVID, it is all kinds of things,” he said.
There hasn’t been much flu, Korducki said, but there have been upper respiratory cases and traumas from falls.
Korducki said that being hospitalized with COVID is not like what it was last year.
“We have tools today to manage a lot of illnesses, including COVID, that we didn’t have last year,” he said.
Korducki said that according to the COVID hospitalization data, the vast majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated.
“I don’t want to irritate anyone or have an argument,” he said. “I’m just saying that the data, not just here, but in Ohio and the Midwest, the majority that are getting sick enough with COVID to be hospitalized are not vaccinated.”
Korducki added that elective surgeries are very manageable and will not be canceled.
“That’s not an issue,” he said.
Beth Peery, public health information and education manager for the health department, said the Monday data is under review.
“Public health guidelines remain the same,” she said in an email. “People can still take precautions to reduce the possibility of exposure — limit gatherings, wear masks in public, avoid crowds, wash hands, etc. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID should get tested, and anyone who has symptoms or who has tested positive should take care not to spread the disease to others.”
There have been 19,618 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 446 since Wednesday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays, but published on Wednesday last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
There is an average of 63.7 cases per day.
There have been 279 deaths, which is an increase of three.
There have been 873 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 24 since Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 1,683,472 confirmed cases and 26,483 confirmed deaths.
According to the state dashboard, 60.25% of Wood County residents have started a vaccine. In Ohio, 57.74% have started a vaccine.