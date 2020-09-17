The Positively Pink Women’s Health Series at Wood County Hospital normally meets quarterly and covers a range of topics important to women in the community.
This program will be held virtually.
Safety and Self-Defense: Don’t Become a Victim is set for Oct. 8. The program will begin online at 6:30 p.m.
Robin Short, an officer with the Bowling Green Police Division, will familiarize women with the techniques and habits that can be adapted to fit into daily routines to actively avoid becoming a victim. She will focus on helpful information on how to stay safe while at home, in the community and while using technology.
Registration for this event is free but is required and can be done by visiting www.WoodCountyHospital.org/classes - Community Wellness or by calling Wellness Services at 419-354-8887. Information on joining this session will be sent out via email prior to the event.
Positively Pink is designed to provide women with the answers needed to live a long, healthy and happy life.