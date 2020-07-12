Wood County Hospital has opened a new specialty office, Wood County E N T, at 1616 E. Wooster St. in suite 38.
Physicians Gary Coleman and Afser Shariff and Nurse Practitioner Kaitlin Hanus will be seeing patients in the new Bowling Green office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The providers are skilled in treating many ear, nose and throat conditions and have over 35 years of experience with patients in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.
The brand-new office has three spacious patient rooms, an allergy room, a procedure room, an audiology room for in-office hearing tests and a retail space with hearing aids and testing.
The closed ribbon cutting was hosted by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce with Wood County Hospital. In attendance were members of the Wood County Hospital Board and the Wood County Hospital Foundation Board, WCH President Stan Korducki, Dr. Afser Shariff, WCH administrative staff Wood County E N T staff, as well as Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The attendees were limited, ensuring proper social distancing and for the safety of those in attendance.
Shariff said that he was excited about the new space. He spoke about the fact that ENT services reach beyond the typical issues within the ear, nose or throat disorders but are more system based. It is important to consider how each works together.
Additionally, Shariff also shared that many times, illnesses or even food allergies can be found by an E N T because it presents with ear, nose or throat symptoms but ends up being much more complex.
Many ENT procedures have become more office based and at Wood County E N T, they offer many procedures without a visit to the hospital. An example of this is Balloon Sinuplasty for Chronic Sinusitis. It is available in the office, which allows for no time off of work.
Some of the other disorders treated include:
· Dizziness & Balance
· Snoring
· Tonsil, Adenoids & Thyroid
· Chronic Ear Infections
· Hearing Loss & Audiology
· Allergies, seasonal and
· Tinnitus – ringing in ears
· Eustachian Tube Dysfunction