Bowling Green police arrested a man after he reportedly resisted arrest and spit at them.
Officers were called Monday around 6:43 p.m. to a business in the 500 block of East Wooster Street for a vagrant inside who was making the two female employees feel uncomfortable, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Upon arrival, a man later identified as Traves Jack Poe approached the officer and asked for a ride to Findlay. He was told police do not give rides and was asked how he got to Bowling Green.
Poe did not answer. When asked for identification, he showed a United Way of Hancock County photo ID.
Dispatch advised Poe had a warrant for his arrest from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, which noted Poe had violent tendencies.
The responding officer pulled a Taser and told Poe to lay on the ground while waiting for another officer to arrive.
Poe refused the command. The officer told him he was under arrest and needed to follow commands.
The second officer arrived and repeated the command, and Poe still refused. Two additional patrolmen arrived at the business. When Poe stood up, they grabbed his arms and he was handcuffed.
During a search of his belongings, Poe began spitting on the ground and yelling. He continued to spit in the cruiser on the way to jail, according to the report.
The warrant was for a failure-to-appear charge after being released from jail and Hardin County declined extradition at that time.
Poe, 35, Findlay, was charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief for spitting in the cruiser.
He has been released from jail on an own-recognizance bond.