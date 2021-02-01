TOLEDO — Home Instead offices serving Toledo and surrounding communities are looking to fill dozens of permanent caregiver positions.
“The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years—and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic,” said Dana Kortokrax, owner of the Home Instead office serving Bowling Green and surrounding communities. “Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed. Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable seniors safe and healthy at home.”
From assisting with personal care and preparing meals, to running errands and providing companionship, caregivers help seniors with simple tasks that enable them to remain in their homes. The role is ideal for individuals seeking long-term job stability with a flexible schedule and supportive environment as well as continued opportunities for career growth.
For more information or to apply for a caregiving position, visit HomeInstead.com/careers.