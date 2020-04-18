Dam Olaleye is a lifeline for Tim Lindamuth, who doesn’t drive and hasn’t left his Bowling Green home in a month due to the coronavirus “stay at home” order.
“I fall a lot. I’ve got to have somebody in case I fall. They do the house work for me,” said Lindamuth, who lives at Chauncey’s Point.
Olaleye is a U.S. citizen from Nigeria, who will graduate from Bowling Green State University in December with a degree in computer science.
He works for Right at Home Health Care, which has offices in Findlay and Maumee, and clients all over Northwest Ohio.
Owner John Baldwin recently sounded the alarm for his business, which is experiencing a roller coaster of demand and employee need.
Sometimes it’s soaring as nursing home residents are brought home and need care.
And sometimes it drops as residential facilities restrict Right at Home employees from coming in to care for clients, Baldwin said.
The agency is hired by families to visit and help some nursing home clients, he said.
“We had a spike and it’s settled down a little bit now. But I think it’s going to spike again,” he said of demand for employees.
“Families are struggling where to put everyone,” Baldwin said. “It’s kind of all over the place right now.”
With COVID-19, Baldwin said it’s been business as usual in some respect, with a lot more safety regulations.
In addition to hand washing, the aides use a phone app to ask their clients a series of questions before going into the home, apartment or nursing home.
“When they go into a client’s home, they wash their hands. They wear gloves. And it’s the same on the client’s end,” Baldwin said. “We want to make sure we’re not walking into a home where someone’s sick.”
Some of the assistance they provide includes helping the client eat, dress, use the toilet, shave and brush teeth. There is also light housekeeping, laundry and errands, including picking up prescriptions, Baldwin said.
He said his agency and employees are dedicated to their clients.
“We’ll be there until the bitter end. I’ve got over 30 veterans we’re taking care of. We’ve got folks we’re taking care of that don’t have anybody,” Baldwin said.
Olaleye cooks, cleans and washes clothes for Lindamuth, and also helps him bathe. He comes to his home three times a week for four hours a day.
Olaleye, who is 28, said the pandemic wouldn’t keep him away from helping Lindamuth.
“Tim is my friend and I’d do anything for him,” he said.
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley contributed to this story.)