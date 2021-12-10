Mark Ohashi, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, looks on while new home owner Anastasia Castro cuts a ribbon to her new home with her children, Thalia 14, Tressa 12, Romeo 8 and Royal 2. The event was held Thursday in Bowling Green. This is the third Habitat home on Manville Avenue for a Wood County family. Habitat for Humanity of Wood County partners with individuals and families to help them build or repair a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity of Wood County has built 48 homes.
