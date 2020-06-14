ROSSFORD — Hollywood Casino will open on Friday at 6 a.m., with adjustments due to coronavirus.
“While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority,” said Justin Carter, vice president and general manager.
“With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Ohio Casino Control Commission, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. Our returning team members will be trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property.”
These new protocols include, but are not limited to:
Social distancing
Capacity on the gaming floor to no more than 50% of our maximum occupancy.
The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.
Table game seating will be limited, and slot machines will be configured to meet social distancing requirements.
Live music, entertainment, convention and banquet services will remain suspended.
There will be no large drawings, tournaments or special events.
Restaurant offerings will be limited to prepackaged sandwiches, drinks and snacks from Take 2 Grill.
Valet will be closed.
Health and safety
Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift.
Guests will be encouraged to wear masks and must respond to a health screening prior to entry.
Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.
Sanitizer stations will be installed on the casino floor and be readily available throughout the facility.
The casino will be closed from 4-7 a.m. Monday through Friday and 5-7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for a deep cleaning.