Bowling Green City Council President and First Ward Councilman Mark Hollenbaugh has submitted petitions to seek election to a council at large seat in this November’s election.
“I am excited to announce I’ll be running for an at large seat and for the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Bowling Green on city council. I am looking forward to a spirited campaign that focuses on the issues facing Bowling Green and presenting my positive vision for our city’s future,” he said in a statement.
Prior to returning to council in 2018, Hollenbaugh served as a member of the city’s planning commission and as a board member for the Wood County Historical Society. In recent years, Hollenbaugh participated in the development of Bowling Green’s Community Action Plan and has served as a member of the city’s most recent charter review committee and on the executive committee for the Eastside Residential Neighborhood Group.
In January 2020 Hollenbaugh was unanimously elected by council to serve as president of council and has provided strong, steady, and forward-looking leadership, according to the news release. Hollenbaugh has helped guide Bowling Green through a very difficult year by prioritizing the health, safety, and prosperity of the community while making sure essential services were maintained.
“We have had to make tough decisions during this pandemic and I have worked hard with all of my colleagues to make decisions to protect the physical health of the citizens of Bowling Green as well as to help local businesses manage this crisis. We have relied on science as well as collaboration to make these decisions,” he stated.
“I look forward to being accountable to all the citizens of Bowling Green and in my capacity as the At Large councilperson continuing the excellent quality of representation that Councilperson Rowland has provided for two terms.”