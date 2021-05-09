Tony Hoffman, founder and director of the Freewheel Project, will talk about his journey from substance abuse to recovery, on June 8 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the veterans hall at Bowling Green City Park, 502 Conneaut Ave.
The Wood County Addiction Task Force, which is dedicated to bringing awareness and resources to help fight against addiction in the community, is sponsoring the talk.
The Freewheel Project is a non-profit organization that mentors thousands of youths through action sports. As a former BMX Elite pro and former Olympian, Hoffman will share his journey to recovery from substance abuse. He is one of the most requested substance abuse speakers in the country.
Masks will be required. Pre-registration, available on Facebook, is optional, but encouraged since space is limited for in-person attendance.
The presentation will be shared on the Wood County Addiction Task Force’s Facebook page @WoodCountyATF.