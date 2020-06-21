LOGAN — The Hocking Hills State Park is continuing its phased reopening just in time to allow visitors to enjoy the scenic views the park has to offer for the summer months.
The state park opened Rock House and Cantwell Cliffs on Monday and people have swarmed to these sites since the reopening.
Now, the tentative reopening date of Thursday, July 2nd for the rest of the trail areas is fast approaching and the park has released some information regarding a few changes regarding hiking in the Hocking Hills.
Trails have been marked with both color coding blazes and directional signage informing hikers in which direction they should proceed to the most exciting features in the park. It is important to pay close attention when entering trail systems since many of the areas are one directional trails. Signage will help hikers understand in which direction the flow of foot traffic will be maintained.
Trails operating as one-way systems are Old Man's Cave, Cedar Falls, Ash Cave, Conkle's Hollow, Rock House and Cantwell Cliffs. Whispering Cave is now a five mile, one-way loop accessed from the main visitor center at Old Man's Cave. Hikers are asked not to return against the flow of hiking traffic to encourage social distancing and prevent damage to delicate ecosystems.
Off-trail excursions or swimming & wading in streams are prohibited due to the delicate nature of the ecosystem at Hocking Hills and to keep hikers safe. All trail areas close from dusk to dawn so plan to be off the trails well before that time.
Pets are welcome in all areas of the park except Conkle's Hollow nature preserve. Due to the delicate nature of the preserve pets are not permitted. But remember, pets must be on a leash under the owners control always and they must be well mannered and both people and pet friendly. It is also required that you pick up after your pet.
Hocking Hills State Park is also reminding hikers of a few Items they should before heading out to the trails including sturdy hiking boots, appropriate clothes for the weather and plenty of water.
It is also recommended to read the latest trail map from the park and learn the terrain you are hiking and know your limits.
The park also encourages hikers to let someone back home know where they are going and to always stay on marked trails and well away from cliff edges.