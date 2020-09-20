PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library continues its Library Card Signup Month celebration with Hobbit Day on Tuesday. Drawing on a Middle Earth theme, the library encourages everyone to sign up for the “One Card to Read Them All.”
Hobbit Day marks the shared birthday of Frodo and Bilbo Baggins of the classic books by J.R.R. Tolkien, “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”
Patrons are invited to visit the library any time on Tuesday dressed as Hobbits or other characters from the Tolkien books. There will be a Middle Earth photo backdrop and visitors can pose with library staff dressed as LOTR characters. Anyone in Hobbit/Lord of the Rings attire will get a complimentary “Second Breakfast” while supplies last. The dragon Smaug is expected, also.
Face masks are required at all times inside the library and must completely cover the nose and mouth. The hours from 9-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays are reserved for ages 60 and older and those who are immunocompromised.
Having a library card means access to hundreds of thousands of books, audiobooks, and ebooks, as well as Playaways, music CDs, DVDs, video games, newspapers, and magazines, all at no charge. At Way library, a card holder can check out any of hundreds of items from the cake pan and Beyond Books collections.
Beyond Books includes a wide variety of unusual items—from giant outdoor games to telescopes, musical instruments, metal detectors, sports equipment, traffic cones, electronics, home tools, sewing machines, ghost hunting kits, board games, Mobile Hotspots and educational toys for children beginning at birth.
Visit digital.waylibrary.info to find and access content ranging from streaming TV and movies, to downloadable audiobooks, to magazines, ebooks, and more. Genealogical databases, study helps, test preparation, language learning programs, hobby and creative resources, Chilton automotive repair library and LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com) are all available to anyone with a card.
Getting a library card is free. Sign up in person at the Library’s Circulation Desk or apply online at waylibrary.info.
Throughout September the customary $1 replacement card fee will be waived.
For more information, call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.