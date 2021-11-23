Dear Santa will return to provide gifts and food for families in the Bowling Green City Schools district.
Kisha Nichols and Jennifer Ostrowski, both teachers at Kenwood Elementary, have taken over the program after original organizers Dee and Jim Szalejko retired.
Nichols said Tuesday they have gathered a team of 10-12 teachers at Kenwood, plus teachers from the other school buildings to assist them in organizing donations, wrapping and making deliveries.
Ostrowski became involved the first year the program was introduced in Bowling Green and Nichols joined soon after.
“We’ve been volunteering with Dear Santa ever since,” Nichols said.
She said she sees the need for help in her classrooms every day.
“The need continues. We have a lot of families in the Bowling Green schools that need help,” Nichols said.
Dear Santa has been helping Bowling Green families for 13 years.
According to Nichols, 45 families received food last year and 115 kids received gifts. More than 100 handmade blankets, 53 pairs of tennis shoes and 15 bikes were distributed.
From 2008-19, Dear Santa has collected $181,640 and has been able to help 325 families and 898 kids, according to a social media post by the Dear Santa Society-Bowling Green Chapter.
It costs $125 to provide each child with gifts.
Community members and teachers sign up to help with coats and shoes. The hams and food items are often provided through other fundraisers. Fresh fruit comes from BGHS FFA, and hygiene products are donated separately.
Donations of hygiene products can be dropped off at Kenwood.
“We are anticipating we may see a greater need this year,” Nichols said, adding that they are getting letters from families who have not asked for assistance in the past.
“The reasons they need assistance are hard to read sometimes,” Nichols said about the letters. “They’re not asking for anything extravagant; they’re just asking for help.”
Families in need who have children in Bowling Green schools, or someone who knows a family, are asked to write a letter and send it to Dear Santa at P.O. Box 513, Bowling Green, OH 43402; or email it to jszalejko@dearsantasociety.org. Briefly describe the circumstances, and include the children’s names, sizes, ages, wish list, parents’ name, address and phone number where society members can reach the family to verify information.
The number of children helped will depend on funding.
Letters are due by Dec. 1. Families will be contacted if assistance will be granted.
A fundraiser will be held all day Dec. 1 at Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St. Customers need to mention Dear Santa and 20% of their order will be donated to the non-profit.
Donations also can be made via Venmo @Dear-Santa; PayPal donate@dearsantasociety.org; or sent to the post office box. All donations are tax deductible and need to be received by Dec. 1.
Volunteers are needed to help wrap presents Dec. 15 and deliver to families on Dec. 18. To volunteer, email Nichols at knichols@bgcs.k12.oh.us.