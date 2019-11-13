Hitting the slopes - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Sledding feature

Hitting the slopes

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:53 am

Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Noah Quintero, a Bowling Green Middle School student, catches air while sledding down the hill at Conneaut Park in Bowling Green on Tuesday afternoon. Kids took advantage of the sun and a school cancellation to hit the city’s main sledding hill.

Posted in , on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:53 am.

Calendar

