Hitting the slopes

Noah Quintero, a Bowling Green Middle School student, catches air while sledding down the hill at Conneaut Park in Bowling Green on Tuesday afternoon. Kids took advantage of the sun and a school cancellation to hit the city’s main sledding hill.
Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:53 am
Noah Quintero, a Bowling Green Middle School student, catches air while sledding down the hill at Conneaut Park in Bowling Green on Tuesday afternoon. Kids took advantage of the sun and a school cancellation to hit the city’s main sledding hill.
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:53 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]