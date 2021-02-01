A vehicle struck a pickup truck with two children inside then fled the scene Friday, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Bowling Green police were called to the intersection of South Main Street and Gypsy Lane Road at 6:34 p.m. on a report of a vehicle crash.
Anastasia Castro, BG, was traveling westbound on East Gypsy Lane through the intersection. She had a green light.
Another vehicle was traveling northbound on South Main with a red light. The driver failed to stop, continued into the intersection, and struck Castro’s Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The driver then fled the scene.
A witness told police that the second vehicle was a black Mercury Mountaineer and gave a possible license plate number. A check of that number came back to it belonging to a Mercury SUV.
Police spoke to the registered owner of the SUV, and she said she no longer drives that vehicle. She said her uncle drives it and he is the only person she knew who drives it.
Police attempted to call the man. A man who answered the phone told police that the possible driver had left for Texas yesterday then eventually hung up the phone on the officer.
Castro suffered possible injuries but was not transported to the hospital. Two children in her truck had no apparent injuries.