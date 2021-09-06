The Wood County Museum is offering September’s Virtual History Series program in partnership with the North Baltimore Public Library. The next program will be available online, free of charge, on Thursday at noon via Zoom and is presented by Scott Gross, Wood County Historical Society.
This presentation will explore the public service and the business ventures of Frank Schriber. Schriber, who was born Dec. 5 1861, lived in Moline for most of his adult life. He moved to Moline in 1882 and lived there until his death in 1925. While he was a farmer for a few years, Frank found many other business opportunities to make a living. He ran a general store, sold farm implements, was the postmaster and sold automobiles.
In 1894, Schriber ran for the elected position of Wood County infirmary director. He served in this capacity for six years. He worked with the other directors and Edwin Farmer, infirmary superintendent, making operations decisions regarding the Wood County Infirmary.
Contact the North Baltimore Public Library for Zoom Log-In information at 419-257-3621 or nbpubliclibrary.org.
Questions can be directed to the museum at any time by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org.