PERRYSBURG — Before social media, it was the Bee Hive that was a-buzz with dances and live bands.
Today, some of those crazy,dancing kids play cards in the same room that is now the Perrysburg Senior Center — many not knowing how lucky they were to have escaped potential tragedy.
It was Tuesday morning, June 25, 1963, when someone working outside the Perrysburg Township Hall noticed a plank laying across a window. Thinking vandalism or burglary, the police were called.
“Seeing no damage to the outside of the structure, everyone was shocked when they entered the building. Tables, chairs and pool tables were smashed. One of the few items that survived was the Coke machine against the wall,” Mark Weber, city councilman and local history aficionado, said.
Sometime during the previous night, the main beam in the third floor loft split and fell, bringing down the second-floor ceiling. That ceiling then crashed through the dance floor.
A game night, with as many as two hundred students expected, was scheduled for Tuesday, the 25th.
“Had it been occupied, it would have been the biggest tragedy to ever hit Perrysburg,” Weber said.
The Perrysburg High School, which is now the Commodore Building, allowed the kids to use the gymnasium until officials could figure out what to do next.
“It was called the Perrysburg Rec Center. It was used for other things, but on Saturdays it became the Bee Hive. It was mostly local live bands. DJs weren’t a big thing back then,” Weber said.
Looking at old photos, he said “That was the times. Those crowds there, that was how it was in here. It was just packed. This was the place to go.”
That first location for the Bee Hive was on the site of the current municipal building.
According to Weber’s research, the original county courthouse, built in 1843, was destroyed by fire in 1872, and a new building was hastily constructed in an attempt to keep Perrysburg as the county seat.
Weber said that after a questionable and contested election, the county seat was awarded to Bowling Green.
The Perrysburg Township Trustees took over the building, and it became known as the township hall.
The lower level was offices while performances and social events were staged on the upper floor. Later, the trustees gave permission to the youths of the community to use the second floor for a gathering space.
According to the book “Perrysburg Village Voices” by Way Public Library historian Richard Baranowski, the idea of a teen center came from Elisabeth Munger’s civics class. She organized a committee of students who solicited local organizations to raise money to get it started. It opened in April 1944.
High school-aged kids from Perrysburg, Maumee and Rossford came for game nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with dances on the weekends.
When the township moved to a new building on Lime City Road in 1961, the city purchased the building for $27,500 to be used as a community building.
Designs were already in the works for a new municipal building to be constructed adjacent to the fire station, on East Indiana Avenue and Walnut Street, that was built just six years prior.
After the floor fell, not wanting to spend the $100,000 to repair the town hall, the city decided to pay $10,000 to raze it and use that site for the new municipal complex.
Bee Hivers gathered 901 signatures on a petition to ask the city to add a second floor to the new building for a teen center. Council did not agree to that, but they did approve the construction of a new community recreation center to be built across the street.
The Bee Hive was still going in 1971, when Weber was a freshman. He went to dances there all through his Perrysburg High School years.
The weekend events continued there until 1985.
“Unfortunately, I am unable to produce any photos of the 1965-85 Bee Hive,” Weber said. “It just died out from lack of attendance.”
An attempt was made to revive the Bee Hive at a new location, but it didn’t last long.
It’s that original location, and the one that followed at the current senior center, that holds the fond memories for those who buy lunch there now.
“That’s all we had to do back then. We didn’t have all the other distractions, like video games and social media. We just had dances and hanging out,” Weber said. “We would drive around town. We would cruise down to Rossford.”
That’s how Weber met his first wife, who he brought to dances at the Bee Hive. He is now married to Rachel.
“The entrance was always in the back. The (front) just looks so different now,” Weber said. “Other than the new sun room, the exterior has not changed since it was built in 1965.”
He would welcome more photos, for the history of the Bee Hive.
“I have reached out to many old classmates and residents, but no one seems to have a photo of the inside during a dance,” Weber said. “I spent many weekend nights there in the early’ 70s. I love to tell folks as a teenager, I once danced in the same room I now sit down and eat my discounted lunch in as a senior citizen.”