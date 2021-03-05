Hospice of Northwest Ohio is the area’s only independent, non-profit agency solely dedicated to providing end-of-life care.
It was among the first hospices licensed in the state of Ohio 40 years ago. Formed by a small group of visionary volunteers in 1979, Hospice served its first patients in 1981. It had a staff of five and cared for 90 patients that year. Since that time, they have cared for more than 65,000 patients.
While almost all patients in the early years had cancer, 60% now have other end-stage diseases, signifying the acceptance of hospice care as a positive end-of-life care option for all. Services are delivered to patients in their own homes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as in their two freestanding hospice centers. Both centers were completely funded by gifts from the community.
The Edward and Marion Knight Hospice Center opened in Perrysburg in 1995 and the Virginia Clifford Hospice Center opened in Toledo in 2004.
Trusted experience for 40 years
In 2021, Hospice of Northwest Ohio celebrates its 40th anniversary of leading the way in hospice and palliative care, as the area’s first and most experienced hospice provider.
Numerous hospice agencies now serve this area, but Hospice of Northwest Ohio continues to be the community leader. Setting the bar for excellent care, its percentage of specially certified clinical staff is among the highest nationwide. It also provides the region’s most robust bereavement program, free to anyone in the community, as well as education for professionals, students, family caregivers and the community.
In 2000, Hospice of Northwest Ohio was one of the first hospices in the U.S. to establish a formal teaching agreement with a medical school – Medical College of Ohio (now the University of Toledo Medical Center) – and continues to provide end-of-life education to University of Toledo medical students, as well as others pursuing various medical professions.
Sincera Supportive Care and Symptom Relief, a signature service of Hospice of Northwest Ohio, was formed in 2008. Sincera partners with area physicians, hospitals and clinics to provide palliative care services for seriously ill patients who are not on a hospice program, but seek relief for debilitating pain or other symptoms caused by their illness or the side effects of treatment.
Commitment to the community
During Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s 40-year history, they have continually seen the need for an alternative clinical setting for hospice patients with dementia and cognitive disorders. In response to this growing need, in 2019 they became the first hospice in the area to offer an expertly staffed, 5-bed, secure unit for terminally ill patients requiring special care due to symptoms and behaviors associated with their illness.
They also expanded their service area to include Fulton and Henry Counties. This move came at the urging of community physicians and at the request of the Henry County Health Department following the closure of their hospice in late 2019.
Though the process for delivering care has changed over the years, Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s vision remains the same: To provide care and education that positively transform the way people view and experience serious illness and the end of life.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is indebted to the thousands of individuals, foundations and corporations who have provided support for its work over the past 40 years. It is because of their gifts that Hospice is able to provide enhanced levels of care, education and outreach and – most important of all – turn no one away due to inability to pay.
For more information, visit www.hospicenwo.org or call 419-661-4001.