The 18th annual Wood County Living History Day is Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. on the Wood County Museum grounds.
Local residents will portray early citizens of Wood County. 2021 honorees were chosen to coincided with the Museum’s photography exhibit, “People, Places & Things.” This event is free and open to the public.
A Joyful Noise will provide music before the event. Parking is available in the museum’s parking lot. The Wood County Sheriff’s Auxiliary will provide free rides from the parking lot to the program location. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside the museum’s meeting room, and the performance will be live streamed on Facebook.
2021 honorees are:
Addie and John Cain – follow their story from Little Big Horn to a very popular potato chip company. Portrayed by Deb Shaffer and Heath Diehl.
Jerome Calkins – Passed the teachers exam at the age of 14, followed by many interesting experiences. Portrayed by Dale David.
Ellen Jane Kramp Phillips – The First Tomato Queen of Wood County. Portrayed by Kelli Kling.
Lucy Veler – The unofficial historian of South Church Street. Portrayed by Alex Gagyi.
James Walker - A professional photographer in Bowling Green from 1887-1936. Portrayed by Bob Midden.
The host and narrator of the 2021 Living History Day program is Keith Guion.
The Museum will be doing a drone golf ball drop fundraiser. The drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 p.m.. Buy a golf ball that will be released by a Toledo Aerial Media drone over a target; the three balls in/closest to the hole win. Buy one ball for $15, three balls for $30. You don’t need to be present to win. Cash prizes for the winning golf balls are first in hole/closest $500, second closest $250, third closest $100, Furthest from the hole gets $50. Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, or until they are sold out. A rain date will be set for the drone drop if weather is not favorable.
Purchase golf ball drop tickets online at woodcountyhistory.org, by phone 419-352-0967, or send a check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to: Wood County Historical Society, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402.
Event details can be found at woodcountyhistory.org.