Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the following 2020 Tea & Talk Series events at the Wood County Historical Museum, 13660 County Home Road, have been rescheduled for a later date.
Wood County’s Bicentennial: Whose History Is It? will be held June 4 at 2 p.m.
Hear about some of the lesser-known people and events in Northwest Ohio’s history as the group explores how history “is not what it was.”
Becky Mancuso, Bowling Green State University Department of History, will be the presenter.
Carpe Diem Catering, Pemberville, will do the catering.
Whimsies & Whirligigs: Movin’ Through the Archives, which had been set for May 14, will be held Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.
Over the years, the Wood County Historical Society has collected a lot of paper related to Wood County. Museum Curator, Holly Kirkendall, shares some of the treasures stored behind closed doors.
Share Our Grounds, Whitehouse, will do the catering.
Anyone who is already registered and would like to stay registered, the information will automatically be updated in the system.
Email the museum back with “keep me registered” in the subject.
Anyone who cannot attend,should contact Marissa Muniz at marketing@woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967 to start the cancellation and refund process.