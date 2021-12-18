The city’s Historic Preservation Commission has delved into the possibility of creating an advisory committee or volunteer assistance for the group.
HPC Secretary Les Barber, noting the idea of Chair John Sampen, said “I think that the idea of an advisory committee of experts who can help us with broader issues,” including possibly individuals from the Wood County Historical Society, the Wood County District Public Library, and possibly an architect and a local builder, among others “makes perfect sense.”
Barber also suggested they might create an informal volunteer group, which was referred to as “Friends of Historic Preservation.”
The commission held a meeting Dec. 14 to discuss the possibilities.
“There might be a fair number who might be a member of such a group,” Barber said, opining they might help with certain tasks, such as inventorying buildings, which is part of the historical designation process. “A ‘Friends’ could be just any member of the city that’s interested in it and says ‘Hey, I’d kind of like to help with this.’”
The potential that the HPC could need both kinds of groups was discussed.
“I see a need… for help in inventorying,” said Sampen, who additionally said they might ask for help from the city as well and seek grant monies. “We’re just not going to be able to do it all. … I’d love to have someone to help inventorying. I think we need help with research.”
In further discussion during the meeting, Vice Chair Will Roudebush suggested the idea of designating historic sites in the city, not just buildings, and potentially recognizing them with some form of marker. Among those he suggested were the site of the former Heinz plant, and the former armory which, he said, had also served as the first classroom for what was then Bowling Green Normal College.
Barber supported the idea, saying “it’s a way of moving the city forward to an understanding of historic preservation.”
The commission additionally held a lengthy discussion on the process for moving forward with a local historical designation for the current Bowling Green Police Division building, which had formerly served as the city building, located at the southeastern corner of West Wooster and South Church streets. During their October meeting, the HPC members had agreed to individually do research on the site as part of the inventory process involved in making a designation.
During the meeting, Barber said the commission agreed they had enough information to make a recommendation to council about the building. Member Chris Mowen said that she would draft a letter on the subject by the next meeting. Sampen said that if all members agreed to her draft, they would move it forward to council. He said they should inform council that the designation for the building “is a model, this is our beginning, and we are learning as we go along, and we would like (council’s) approval and help in pushing that forward and making that declaration of a historical site.”
As noted at the meeting, among the processes involved in creating a historic designation for the site would be a public hearing and review by council and the planning commission.
In other business, the commission:
• Voted unanimously to accept a proposal by Roudebush to move forward with the creation of a Bowling Green Historic Preservation Fund.
• Scheduled their next meeting for Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.