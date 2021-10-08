Bowling Green’s Historic Preservation Commission is considering a potential historic district that could include both the Boomtown and downtown areas.
The commission discussed the matter during their regular meeting last week.
Near the end of the meeting, Chair John Sampen said he agreed “that we would be supporting the BG Historic District, which would include Boomtown and Main Street as an entire overlay district” as the commission’s first effort.
“And we’ll be moving forward, hopefully, with future meetings with the community and we’re, as a committee, starting to look at those zones,” Sampen said.
The bulk of the nearly 90-minute meeting was spent on a discussion focusing on potential historic districts in the city.
“It’s my feeling … that we need to move forward,” Sampen said early in the meeting, referring to creating historic districts. “I can see us just kind of talking about this for the next year and not actually accomplishing anything. I would like to suggest that we zero in on the historic overlay zones, perhaps starting with Boomtown, which would probably be the easiest to consider and expand or change.”
Member Chris Mowen noted that a benefit of considering the Boomtown area is that much of it was already catalogued in the 1980s through the national historic registry process.
“I think my thought was that this kind of already gives us a leg-up on what it might take to get all this done,” she said, “because someone has already done some of the legwork.”
Secretary Les Barber said he was in favor of the idea “as long as we, at some point, I think, should talk about what the ideal set of districts should be from our perspective. There could be districts proposed by groups anywhere in the city and that would be fine. Individual homes, we hope, would be proposed by individual owners.”
Sampen noted that the process for making a Boomtown local historic district likely wouldn’t be easy and, if agreed, a decision would have to be made about its size and if there were other properties that should be included.
“There are significant buildings that are missing in the Boomtown area that we could consider,” he said.
Those include the Carter House, located across North Church Street from the Wood County District Public Library. It was also later noted that the former Wood County Juvenile Detention Home, located on West Wooster Street and built circa 1916, was not included in the Boomtown area because of a cutoff date for inclusion of 1910.
“I would personally have no problem expanding its scope under the same name,” Sampen said.
Mowen additionally noted that they would also have to figure out what documented information they would want to collect on the properties to be included.
The commission discussed the potential of a workshop for property owners in the Boomtown area, and the city at-large, which would include the inventory process for historic properties.
The potential for including downtown Main Street in a historic district was discussed.
Member Christina Tracy said she felt there was a “mix of readiness, I’ll call it,” for such a move in the downtown.
“I think that some buildings and some owners would … embrace that,” she said.
Planning Director Heather Sayler, speaking on the subject of getting Main Street businesses involved, said “I think of bit of this is some partnership with the chamber and economic development and Downtown BG to talk about” the incentives available for historic preservation.
“My head spins with how many grants, all kinds of things that exist out there,” Sayler said. “But you have to show people the way sometimes.”
The potential to have a single district incorporating Boomtown and the downtown was also broached.
“Maybe for terms of how we present what we want to do to the public, putting the two together … makes more sense than singling out any one of the two at this point,” Barber said. Member
Will Roudebush suggested that it might be called the Bowling Green Historic District.
“My sense is that the consensus of the group is that it makes sense, at this point, to kind of concentrate on the things that already exist and try to develop a procedure for moving forward with that,” Barber said.
He suggested that the committee hold open meetings for downtown and Boomtown residents, property owners and business owners to discuss the idea of creating a combined historic district with them.
The committee set the next meeting for Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.