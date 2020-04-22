An Ashtabula man has changed his plea after being charged with holding a woman at gunpoint and demanding money.
Isaiah Hill, 21, had been indicted in two separate incidents, first on two counts of second-degree burglary and then on two counts of first-degree aggravated burglary with firearms specifications.
He appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry Tuesday to accept a plea deal.
Sentencing will incorporate the two separate cases.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans said that if Hill pleaded guilty to the first charge of aggravated burglary, the second charge of aggravated burglary would be dismissed.
These charges stem from an incident in January in Bowling Green where he entered a home in the 700 block of Elm Street and attempted to rob the resident at gunpoint. Police learned he was on probation and GPS put him at the Elm Street home at the time of the robbery.
At the time of this offense, a warrant was out for his arrest after he didn’t show up to court on two charges of burglary.
Hill had been indicted in September after admitting taking an Xbox gaming system from an apartment and trying to pawn it for cash. He pleaded not guilty, was placed on GPS monitoring system, and bond was set on his own recognizance.
Hoppenjans recommended five years plus a mandatory three years for the firearms specification on the aggravated burglary charge. He then recommended 36 months each on the two burglary charges stemming from the September incident, to be run concurrent to the first charge for a total of eight years.
As a qualified felon under the Reagan Tokes Act, the sentence could be extended to 11.5 years, Hoppenjans said.
The state also asked that Hill pay $700 in restitution to the Elm Street victim, approximately $740 for the September victims, and forfeit $395.
According to reports from the Bowling Green Police Division, officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street on Dec. 12 for a 911 call regarding the resident being robbed at gunpoint.
The caller said two black men had entered the house and robbed the residents.
When police arrived at the home, one of the three residents told them she was asleep in her bedroom when she was woken by a black male who straddled her on her bed and covered her face with her own hand. She stated this male wore gloves but no mask and that she recognized him as a friend of a friend.
She said the man had a gun and placed it against her head and demanded money. The other man was wearing a mask and she could not see his face. That man had a hammer and never spoke.
She told him she had no money but would contact a friend who could get some. She said she used her cell phone to contact a friend and asked him to transfer $500 through Venmo to an account provided by the subject wearing the mask.
The phone log showed another name – Andre Jackson — owning the account the money was sent to. The victim said he had been in her house before.
The search of the victim’s phone showed the suspect in a Snapchat forum, and two police officers confirmed it was Hill. The victim then identified him in a photo lineup.
“Is that what happened?” Mayberry asked Hill.
“Yes,” was the response.
Sentencing will by May 26.
Hill remains at the Wood County Justice Center on $50,000 bond, no 10% applicable.