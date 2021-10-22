A high-speed pursuit through downtown Bowling Green early Friday morning reportedly ended in a crash.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer attempted a traffic stop at Poe Road and North Main Street. The vehicle didn’t stop and fled southbound on Main Street, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.
Due to the high rate of speed, the officer stopped the pursuit; however, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was in the downtown area and took over the chase, Skaff said.
The suspect crashed his vehicle on East Napoleon Road.
Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.