LIME CITY — A driver hit a mailbox, utility pole and a tree Tuesday morning before being taken into custody by Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bowling Green post.
Lt. Angel Burgos, Bowling Green Post commander, said the high speed chase started on Interstate 75 and ended in Perrysburg Township at approximately 2:12 a.m.
A trooper from the Bowling Green post attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a 2008 Mercedes Benz driven by Jerome Hall, 37, Toledo. The vehicle’s speed was checked at 99 miles per hour through a 60 mph construction zone on I-75 near milepost 198.
Hall reportedly refused to stop for the trooper and exited onto Buck Road. He then turned onto Lime City Road and proceeded west onto Ohio 65. He then turned southbound onto Bates Road, when he drove across the railroad crossing at a high rate of speed.
Hall lost control of his vehicle and struck a mailbox, utility pole and a tree prior to the vehicle coming to a rest.
After the crash, Hall voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo by Perrysburg Township Fire/EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending against Hall, according to Burgos.