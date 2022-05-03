Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw has been selected as the Republican candidate going into the November election.
Herringshaw handily beat challenger Mark Hanson in Tuesday’s primary election. Herringshaw, who is seeking her third commissioner term, won with 6,095 votes or 60%; Hanson had 4,133 votes or 40%, according to unofficial results from the Wood County Board of elections.
Herringshaw said that listening to constituents and teamwork is the key to being a successful commissioner.
“There’s not one particular thing. It’s the ability of the commissioners and elected officials to work together and find compromise and agree to do things that need to be done for the county,” she said.
She praised Hanson for being a gentleman throughout the primary campaign, which did not have any negative politicking, she said.
Herringshaw hopes that continues into the fall campaign where she’ll take on Democrat Nick Pfleghaar, who did not have a challenger in the Tuesday primary.
“If we each talk about our strengths and what we really bring to the office, I would hope that would continue,” she said.
Herringshaw thanked the voters.
“I just want to thank everybody for their support and hope it continues to the fall, and that we keep Wood County on the positive path that it is on and keep accomplishing things,” she said.