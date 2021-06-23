Details on how to see the Bowling Green fireworks display, which is moving to a new location this year, have been released.
To celebrate this Independence Day, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Fireworks Project Team and the City of Bowling Green invite the community to come out and enjoy the pyrotechnics display on July 3 at dusk, approximately 9:45 p.m., at the Wood County Fairgrounds.
As announced previously, this annual event will happen in a new location.
The launching of the fireworks will happen in a secured area within the National Tractor Pulling Championships property. No unauthorized persons will be allowed past the cement barriers located around this area.
The prime location to view the display will be from the Wood County Agricultural Society property located in the camping area behind the fairgrounds. Access to this lot will be from Brim Road and will be open at 7 p.m.
Volunteers will be guiding guests to the proper parking spaces and the chamber asks that guests follow the directions given by the volunteers. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be present within the fairgrounds parking area.
Additional parking will be available in the lot across from the fairgrounds on Poe Road. No volunteers will be guiding parking in that area.
The fairgrounds proper will not be accessible and roadside parking will not be permitted.
At the conclusion of the display, those who are leaving the main parking area from the north exit onto Brim Road will be directed to turn left. If leaving from the south exit onto Brim, drivers will be instructed to turn right. Those parked at the Poe Road lot will only be able to exit onto Haskins Road.
Bowling Green Police Division will provide crowd control and traffic direction outside of the fairgrounds.
The Wood County Agricultural Society is offering a limited number of camping spaces for this weekend, with a pull-in deadline of noon on July 3. Golf carts will not be permitted on the grounds for this event. For details on camping, call 419-352-0441.
The chamber would like to recognize the City of Bowling Green, Bates Recycling and BGSU’s Office of the President for being Uncle Sam sponsors for this year’s fireworks event. A list of sponsors and donors can be found on the chamber website’s homepage. Donations can still be made to the BG Chamber of Commerce Foundation and sent to the chamber office at 217 S. Church St.
A rain date for the fireworks will be July 5.