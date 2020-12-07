PERRYSBURG — Seeing Santa with a mask and through plexiglass is better than not seeing Santa at all.
Thanks to extra precautions and creative thinking, area children can still visit with the man in red this holiday season.
At Levis Commons on Friday, families were spaced “two reindeer” (10 feet apart), waiting to enter the Claus house to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“People are very grateful to have a Santa,” said the man himself on Friday before he started seeing children.
The Santa community has been talking about how to have visits since April, just a few weeks after the coronavirus lockdowns, the Levis Commons Santa said.
“There was never any doubt, it was just how we were going to do it,” Santa said.
In the summer, Santa said he heard Bass Pro was going ahead with visits, with plexiglass, and texted Christine Best, marketing director at Levis Commons
“It’s good enough, as long as he’s comfortable in there, and the kids are comfortable with him, and the parents are comfortable,” Best said.
Cleaning is a priority.
“Every hour we come in with a whole sanitization,” Best said, adding that an employee has a sanitizer and sprayer — think “Ghostbusters” — for cleaning the little house.
Visits with Santa are down about 60% this year, Best estimated.
For those who don’t want to come into the house, there are a couple other ways to visit with Santa.
“There’s a little path that gets them to the back where they can step up and talk to Santa on a walkie-talkie,” Best said.
Families can also scan a QR code to do a Zoom visit with Santa.
Best said no one has chosen the walkie-talkie or virtual visit since Santa arrived Nov. 21.
There’s no replacing the special time between Santa and child, in person, families waiting in line on Friday said.
Ava Nichter, 6, Bowling Green, wearing a pink mask, had a long list to present to Santa.
“I always like getting presents, so I knew I had to do it this year,” she said, adding that she really hopes she gets the game Clue Junior for Christmas.
Mom Jennifer said she felt safe bringing Ava to the Santa House.
“We saw the different rules that they had for social distancing and the plexiglass and the safety, so I feel pretty comfortable,” she said.
“We come every year,” said dad, Luke. “This year, we said it will be different. If you want to do it, follow what the rules are.”
Perrysburg resident Kent McGovern bundled up his 19-month-old daughter, Khloe Ramsden, in her stroller to see Santa.
“Christmas has always been important to me and my family,” he said. “I want to keep that going with my daughter.”
Visitors may use a camera or phone to take a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Visitors must adhere to the social distance prompts on the ground.
Facial coverings are required for all who enter the Santa House (small children exempt). Maximum number of people in the Santa House is six (this includes Santa and Mrs. Claus).
There’s no sitting on Santa’s lap this year.
Follow the floor prompts for the best photo opp. There is plexiglass between Santa and those who enter; line yourself up with the floor prompts and the plexiglass magically disappears, making it look like Santa is right next to the child. Kids can take off their masks once in place.
There’s a treat bin and drop box at the door. Once you’re finished visiting with Santa, grab an individually-wrapped goodie and leave the wish list in the drop box.
Hand sanitizer and wipes are available upon entry/exit.
Persons who can’t wear a mask or who would rather visit with Santa from outside the Santa House, may walk over to the window on the northeast corner of the Santa House (walkie-talkie and floor prompt provided). Santa will chat hear the wish list and pose for a picture at the window.
Levis Commons is giving away several Zoom calls with Santa. Capture the QR code at the Santa House.
Check the Levis Commons website for Santa’s hours, https://cdn.placewise.com/HillPartners/leviscommons/files/SantaHouseSign36x361.pdf.
Other ways to connect with Santa:
• Bass Pro Shops in Rossford is continuing the tradition of visiting Santa Claus in person this holiday season with contactless, free experience.
Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.
All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland.
A glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.
Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance.
Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly.
All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings.
The experience runs through Dec. 24. Make an online reservation at www.basspro.com/santa.
• Children can get a personalized video message from Santa, through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber investors are given priority registration. It is open to the public now.
The video message will be sent during the week of Christmas.
For more information, visit https://www.bgchamber.net/ninja-forms/72k4r8/.
• The University of Findlay invites local children and their families to take part in a Letters to Santa drive-thru on Dec. 20. The event will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Santa will be available to wave from a safe distance and accept letters through a special drive-thru on campus.
The first 200 vehicles will receive a free goodie bag.
Santa and his elves will be waiting – at a safe distance – to receive letters in front of Old Main. To join in, pull through the half circle drive, entering near the College First Church of God, and put letters in Santa’s bag from the vehicle.
• Participate in USPS Operation Santa, where children can write to Santa and individuals and organizations can send responses and gifts in Santa’s place.
Information on how to write a letter, address an envelope, put on a stamp and send it on its way can be found on uspsoperationsanta.com/getinvolved or the holiday newsroom at https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/operation-santa.htm.
To participate in the USPS Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address as seen on the example envelope below. Letters will be accepted through Dec. 15.
Letters are available for nationwide adoption by visiting USPSOperationSanta.com. Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill. For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.
Companies may also adopt letter writers.